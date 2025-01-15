LOCHNER WELCOMES RETIRED MAJOR GENERAL TIMOTHY A. BYERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

A retired Major General with a distinguished 32-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Byers served as The Civil Engineer for the Air Force, where he led a $13 billion global program encompassing 55,000 personnel and oversaw strategic infrastructure initiatives critical to national security. Under his leadership, the Air Force earned recognition as the No.1 federal purchaser of renewable energy and achieved groundbreaking efficiencies in infrastructure design and construction.

Following his military service, Mr. Byers transitioned to the private sector, excelling in senior executive roles with leading global consulting firms, including Atkins, CH2M, and Jacobs. His contributions have spanned diverse markets, leading teams delivering facility, infrastructure, environmental, and technology solutions for Department of Defense clients (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard), federal civilian agencies (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Department of State, Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration), and private sector industrial and defense clients.

Mr. Byers holds a master's degree in engineering management from the Air Force Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky, among numerous other accolades and certifications. His achievements have been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Society of American Military Engineers President's Medal and induction into the University of Kentucky College of Engineering Hall of Distinction.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.103 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.