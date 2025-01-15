Michele Ganeless Appointed As New CEO Of Comic Relief US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Over her tenure as CEO, Moore has championed innovation and creativity to expand the organization's audience, fundraising, partnerships, digital reach, and social impact. This includes new initiatives like

Kids Relief , with partner

Nickelodeon ; deepening Comic Relief US' long-time content partnership with

NBC Universal via Red Nose Day and additional events; and hosting the organization's first-ever Comic Relief Live

event in December, one of several new experiences designed to engage new audiences and leverage the power of laughter for good.



In addition, Comic Relief US

has expanded support for

BIPOC-led organizations

from 6% of grantmaking to 40%, and scaled support for youth-led activations leading to new initiatives like the

Youth Advisory Council

(YAC).

"Serving as CEO of Comic Relief US has been one of the most rewarding and meaningful experiences of my lifetime," said Moore. "Harnessing the power of entertainment for good, we have raised millions of dollars for children, young people, and families in poverty while making Comic Relief US a more powerful platform for social change. I am excited to stay part of the organization as a board member."



"Alison has been an innovative leader with a vision that has immeasurably strengthened our ability to drive impact," said Randy Newcomb, Chair of the Comic Relief US Board. "We are thrilled to welcome long-time Comic Relief US board member Michele Ganeless as CEO. Michele brings decades of leadership experience to this role ensuring the stage is set for our next era, as an innovator leveraging the power of laughter and entertainment for good."

As President of Comedy Central

for over a decade, Ganeless

built

the network into a cultural powerhouse. During her tenure, the network became the leading brand in comedy across all platforms, earning numerous accolades. Ganeless also played a pivotal role in

launching

and nurturing iconic franchises such as

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,

South Park,

Key & Peele, and

Inside Amy Schumer.

More recently,

she has been focused on producing and consulting, working for NBCU/Peacock and Lionsgate, among others.

In addition to her entertainment industry achievements, Ganeless has dedicated her time to advancing social impact through board service with Comic Relief US and organizations like Urban Arts, and nearly fifteen years with The Posse Foundation.

"I could not be more excited to lead Comic Relief US at such a critical moment when the need to support and empower young people is greater than ever.

I've seen first-hand the power of entertainment to shift culture and drive change. This is the role of a lifetime," said Ganeless. "I'm thrilled to build on the strong foundation Alison leaves behind and continue the organization's evolution into a transformative brand and dynamic grantmaker working to break the cycle of poverty."



About Comic Relief US ‍

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change, mobilizing donors of all ages through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

