Adameve Asks Have You Ever Sexted Someone?

adameve , America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults if they had ever "sexted" anyone, and the answers may surprise you!
"Sexting," or sending a nude or sexually explicit photo, message or video via text, email, app or webcam, is a popular way to flirt, experiment, find excitement, signal trust or maintain a feeling of intimacy while in a long-distance relationship.
When asked, 66% of the males and 45% of the females polled said they had shared a nude photo or video via text or email while only 29% of the males and 51% of the females polled said they had never participated in sexting. The rest refused to respond.
"Sexting can be a fun and healthy part of a romantic relationship," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "But participants need to remember to establish ground rules, communicate their comfort levels, and maintain consent – especially in newer relationships. I also encourage those who engage in sexting to avoid showing their face or including identifying characteristics such as scars, tattoos, jewelry or their location."
"Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels. We are happy to provide a variety of toys, lubricants and accessories to enhance any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.
The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.
