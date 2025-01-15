Jonathan Duquette Revolutionizes Roofing And Construction With Sustainable Nanotechnology Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jonathan Duquette, the innovative entrepreneur behind GoNano Inc., is disrupting the and roofing industries with his revolutionary nanotechnology solutions. As the CEO and founder of GoNano, Jonathan has dedicated his career to transforming traditional industries with cutting-edge technology, offering sustainable and cost-effective alternatives to conventional practices.Revolutionising Roofing with NanotechnologyGoNano's pioneering approach utilises advanced nanotechnology to enhance the durability, impact resistance, and hydrophobicity of materials like roofs, concrete, and wood. By significantly extending the lifespan of these surfaces, GoNano reduces waste and saves homeowners and businesses thousands in repair and replacement costs. Unlike competitors relying on bio-oil or soybean oil, GoNano's solutions deliver unmatched protection against environmental factors, including UV rays, hail, and moisture.“Traditional roof replacements are costly and wasteful,” explains Duquette.“GoNano offers a sustainable alternative that benefits the environment while delivering value to consumers and businesses.”From Door-to-Door Sales to Industry DisruptionJonathan's entrepreneurial journey began with his success as a sales leader, building one of Canada's largest door-to-door teams for Bell Canada. His passion for innovation and sustainability inspired him to address waste in the roofing industry, leading to the creation of GoNano in 2019. Starting as a one-person operation, Jonathan grew GoNano into a network of over 138 dealers and resellers across North America within just five years.“Seeing the environmental impact of discarded roofing materials was a wake-up call for me,” shares Duquette.“I realised that by combining nanotechnology with practical applications, we could revolutionise the industry and make a real difference.”A Vision for Sustainability and GrowthGoNano's mission extends beyond roofing. With applications across concrete and wood, the company is setting new standards for sustainability in construction. Each roof treated with GoNano prevents tons of waste from entering landfills, conserving resources and reducing environmental harm.Jonathan's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned GoNano national recognition, including features in NBC, Wall Street Journal, and CNN, and the prestigious Nanotech Solution of the Year Award. Looking ahead, Duquette envisions further industry collaboration and product innovation, solidifying GoNano's role as a leader in sustainable construction solutions.Join Jonathan Duquette on Legacy MakersJonathan Duquette's inspiring story of resilience, vision, and industry disruption will be featured on the upcoming season of Legacy Makers. To learn more about Jonathan and GoNano, visit his Legacy Makers profile at

