There Is No Ukraine Fatigue In EU EU Commissioner

The European Union is not cutting the humanitarian aid budget for Ukraine. However, the international community needs to be reminded that the events in Ukraine concern everyone, as Western countries are also targets of Russia.

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“There is no reduction of the EU budget to this end. On the contrary,” said Lahbib, recalling a new humanitarian support package worth EUR 148 million announced by the European Commission on January 13.

“This means it's double the initial figures we saw last year. And it means a lot. It means we are not going to abandon Ukraine. There is no Ukraine fatigue. And the best way to raise the interest of the international community is to remind them that what's happening in Ukraine also concerns them all. You may be at the forefront, but we are also targeted and threatened by Russia,” the European Commissioner said.

“Of course, while we are just facing hybrid threats at the moment, your soldiers are actually fighting on the battlefield, and they are fighting for our European Union values. I visited, the Maidan square. I am well aware of the wish of the Ukrainian people to be part of the European Union, their strong willingness to have a democracy. This is one of the core Ukrainian values. Your people want to walk this path,” the official stressed.

Sharing her positive impression of the pace of progress Ukraine has made towards EU accession, Lahbib recalled that“we opened these negotiations during Belgium's presidency of the EU Council of Ministers, when I was Belgium's Foreign Minister.”

“I also remember that historic day when we succeeded because it was a very complex issue. After all, your country is so big, including in terms of demography, but it also offers the EU so many opportunities,” the European Commissioner acknowledged.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the Russian aggression, the EU has been coordinating its largest ever operation under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, delivering more than 150,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance into Ukraine. The EU has also deployed assistance from its rescEU stockpiles, including, power generators, medical equipment, temporary shelters, and water treatment stations to Ukraine.