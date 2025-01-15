Trump prepares to take office on January 20

(MENAFN) As President-elect Donald prepares to take office on January 20, questions are arising in Washington about his desire to finalize a ceasefire agreement regarding the conflict in Gaza before he officially assumes the presidency. Trump has expressed his urgency in ending the war, even as the outgoing Joe Biden administration continues its efforts toward a ceasefire. Trump posted a message on the "Truth Social" platform, warning of severe consequences if American prisoners are not returned before his inauguration, citing the presence of 4 to 5 living American citizens held by Hamas. Trump's adviser to the Middle East, Stephen Whitkoff, has been shuttling between Qatar and Israel, delivering Trump's messages to various parties involved in the negotiations, which include Qatar, Egypt, Hamas, Israel, and the United States.



Security analyst Wolfgang Bosay noted that Trump seeks to achieve a significant early political win to bolster his foreign policy credentials. A successful ceasefire brokered by his team would enhance Trump's credibility as a dealmaker, both internationally and with his domestic supporters. Hussein Abish from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington echoed this, emphasizing that the transitional period between administrations often presents an opportunity for the incoming president's team to resolve key issues before taking office. Trump has long promised to end the fighting in Gaza, release the remaining prisoners held by Hamas, and work toward peace. He has told both Arab, Muslim, and Jewish voters that the Gaza conflict would never have happened under his leadership, positioning himself as "the candidate of peace."



Jeremy Meyer, a professor at George Mason University, highlighted that Trump’s promise to act swiftly on issues like Gaza and Ukraine could result in a notable achievement if a ceasefire is reached before his inauguration. Trump views his administration's achievements, particularly the Abraham Accords — which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations — as a major success. The incoming U.S. administration plans to further this initiative by seeking to include Saudi Arabia in the accords, with one of Riyadh's key demands being an end to the aggression in Gaza and a framework for an independent Palestinian state.

