(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Globo Esporte reports that São Paulo secured their spot in the Copinha round of 16. The team, led by Allan Barcellos, faced Juventude at Zezinho Magalhães in Jaú.



They clinched a narrow 1-0 victory, thanks to Ryan Francisco's decisive goal. The Tricolor will now face Fluminense in the next stage of the competition. Fluminense earned their place after defeating Água Santa on the same day.



Ryan Francisco's goal marked his fifth in four Copinha matches. This impressive performance may lead to his to São Paulo's professional team after the youth tournament.



São Paulo dominated the first half with high-volume play. However, they initially struggled to penetrate Juventude's defense. Their first clear goal opportunity came from a set piece. Matheus Alves nearly scored directly from a corner kick, hitting the crossbar.



Shortly after, São Paulo's persistence paid off. Matheus Alves delivered a brilliant backheel pass to Ryan Francisco . In addition, the striker found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Francisco calmly slotted the ball past the keeper, giving São Paulo the lead.







In the second half, São Paulo had a chance to extend their lead. Lucas Ferreira combined well at the edge of the box and fired a low shot. The opposing goalkeeper made an excellent save to deny him.



As the match progressed, São Paulo's intensity waned despite substitutions by coach Allan Barcellos. In the final minutes, the team focused on maintaining their slim advantage.



In addition, they successfully managed the game to secure their place in the Copinha round of 16. This victory showcases São Paulo's determination and tactical prowess.



It also highlights Ryan Francisco's potential as a rising star in Brazilian football. The team's progression in the Copinha tournament demonstrates their commitment to nurturing young talent.

