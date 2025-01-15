Zelensky: Russians Attack Ukraine With Over 40 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that over 40 missiles, including ballistic ones, were launched during the latest Russian missile attack on Ukraine. At least 30 of these missiles were destroyed. Additionally, the Russians attacked with 70 drones.

The Ukrainian president shared this information via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Another massive Russian attack. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains unchanged: our infrastructure. Among their objectives were and energy facilities that sustain normal life for our people. Over 40 missiles were launched in this attack, including ballistic missiles. At least 30 were destroyed. Additionally, more than 70 Russian attack drones were launched overnight. Thanks to our air defense forces and all involved units, we've managed to maintain the functionality of our energy system,” Zelensky said in his post.

He also emphasized that Ukraine constantly needs to strengthen its existing air defense capabilities.

“Promises made by partners at the NATO summit in Washington and within the Ramstein format still remain partially unfulfilled. We've also discussed licenses for the production of air defense systems and missiles for them, which could serve as one of the effective security guarantees for Ukraine. This is both realistic and necessary to implement,” the President stressed.

in

He also thanked everyone who is helping Ukraine.

“Right now, through the defense of Ukraine, we are determining whether Europe and the democratic world as a whole can reliably and effectively stop wars for the long term,” the head of state emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of January 15, a nationwide air alert was declared across Ukraine due to the mass missile attack by the Russian forces. Emergency power outages were implemented in several regions.