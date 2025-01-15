Markel Elevates Wanshi Lin To Newly Created Head Of Singapore Position

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lin will report to Christian Stobbs, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, in her new capacity.

Stobbs commented: "I'm thrilled about the and innovative ideas Wanshi will bring to this pivotal role. Singapore is our largest marketplace in the region for specialty products, and I'm confident that, under her leadership, we'll further enhance our relationships with brokers and clients while building on the strong momentum achieved in recent years."

Kevin Leung, Chief Underwriting Officer – Asia Pacific, adds: "It's a delight to see Wanshi progress to take on this role. Her extensive experience, strategic insight and understanding of the Singapore market will be instrumental in strengthening our commitment to providing underwriting excellence to this important regional hub."

Lin joined Markel in 2018 as an Assistant Underwriter – Marine, and since 2023 has been Senior Underwriter – Marine. Prior to Markel, Lin was Assistant Vice President at Marsh Singapore.

