NAFFCO Redefines Safety Standards at Intersec 2025 Bigger, Bolder, and Greener: A Safer Future Awaits

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 14 January 2025: NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions, makes waves at Intersec 2025, the premier event for safety, security, and fire protection. NAFFCO is showcasing its ground-breaking innovations and sustainability-driven solutions at the event, which is being held from January 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Hall 6), from 10 AM to 6 PM. As part of its participation, NAFFCO will highlight the following offerings for attendees:

• AI-Powered Safety Systems: Intelligent fire protection setups and modular solutions enhanced by AI for seamless efficiency and reliability.

• Sustainable Emergency Vehicles: From fully electric fire trucks to zero-emission ambulances and ARFF vehicles and custom-made Fire Truck Chassis, NAFFCO is combining eco-engineering with robust performance.

• Aerial Firefighting Drones: Revolutionizing emergency responses with precision-based drone technology, designed to access and extinguish fires in hard-to-reach areas.

• Airbus: Advanced firefighting and rescue helicopter.

• Low-Carbon Firefighting Equipment: Sustainability takes centre stage with green technologies designed to save lives while protecting the planet.

• Tailored Industry Solutions: Customized innovations for the aviation and power sectors, including runway safety systems and mobile response units.

An Industry Game-Changer

Ali Khalid Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of NAFFCO, stated:

"Intersec 2025 is a pivotal moment for us to demonstrate NAFFCO's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are not just introducing life-saving technologies – we are transforming how safety is approached on a global scale."





