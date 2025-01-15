Makpar Corporation Promotes Kaamil Khan To President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kaamil Khan, President of Makpar. LEESBURG, VA, VT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Makpar Corporation , an experienced solutions-oriented contractor focused on modernizing IT infrastructure for the federal government, proudly announces the of Kaamil Khan to President.In this role, Khan will be responsible for guiding strategic growth and innovation development as Makpar expands its footprint in the federal arena. He will be providing the vision for enhancing the company's IT modernization capabilities to solve federal agencies' most complex challenges."With pride and confidence, I pass the baton to Kaamil, knowing he will continue Makpar's legacy of excellence and innovation,” said Seema Khan, CEO of Makpar.“The future is in good hands.""I am committed to ensuring that Makpar remains at the forefront of innovation by truly listening to our federal government clients,” said Kaamil Khan, President of Makpar.“Our focus will be on delivering solutions that address their immediate needs, with a deep emphasis on enhancing citizen access to the vital services they depend on."Previously, Khan served as Vice President of Business Development at Makpar, where he managed the company's growth, business operations, and proposal writing efforts. He also has a diverse skill set in contract drafting and negotiation, employment law, corporate governance matters, and intellectual property.In 2024, Khan was named part of the ACT-IAC Voyagers 2025 Class, which is a leadership development initiative designed for rising talent who demonstrate a high potential for future advancement of ACT-IAC's mission in both Government and industry.Makpar was named to the Washington Technology Fast 50 list for 2024, highlighting the fastest-growing companies in the federal government consulting industry. The company also made the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second time that Makpar was named to the Inc. 5000 list, which was propelled by the company's three-year revenue growth of 153 percent.Khan holds Doctor of Law from LSU Law, and has a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech.About MakparMakpar is a Federal IT implementer that is focused on accelerating American citizens' access to services. We've been working with Federal IT systems since 2008, specializing in Cybersecurity, Data Management, and Application Development. Our core focus is on delivering excellence for our customers by finding the right technology and innovation that drives mission success. We're proud that we've delivered 100% on time and on budget for our customers for over a decade. We have a strong commitment to uplifting our community through corporate giving with Makpar Cares and providing our employees with opportunities to give back, as well. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, the company operates nationally and has been recognized for several awards including IRS Commissioner's Award, Service to the Citizen Award, Fortune Top 100 Workplaces Award, Inc 5000 Award, and Washington Technology Fast 50 Award. For more information, visit makpar or follow us @MakparCorporation on LinkedIn.

