Gov't Prioritises Development, Economic Modernisation - Rased

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A report by performance monitor“Rased” assessed the effectiveness of Prime Jafar Hassan's government after its first 100 days in office, revealing that the government's decisions in the areas of development and services accounted for the lion share at 25 per cent of the total 153 decisions made.

The finding showed that modernising the public sector followed closely with 22 per cent, while economic modernisation accounted for 20 per cent, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

International relations and agreements accounted for 9 per cent, legislative reform for 7 per cent and decisions on energy and water for 5 per cent.

The local government sector accounted for 4 per cent of decisions, and the social sector was the least addressed with 3 per cent.

The study also tracked the prime minister's field visits, with 16 trips to 8 governorates, in addition to the northern and central Badia.

These tours covered 47 facilities, including 10 schools, 9 health centres, 7 government offices, 7 factories, 4 associations, 4 youth clubs, 2 social protection homes and various tourism, environmental and leisure facilities, as well as a public university.

The report found that 17 visits were related to improving the quality of life, 14 focused on promoting leadership and innovation, and 6 aimed to support high-value industries.

Rased's team analysed the visits through the lens of the government's vision for economic modernisation and found that healthcare (9 visits) and education (7 visits) were the most targeted sectors, with additional attention given to food security and local development.

The modernisation of the public sector also received significant attention, with 20 visits focusing on government service facilities, 6 on process development and digitalisation, and 3 on improving policy-making practices.

The report also included a survey of members of the 20th Lower House's session, which showed that 66 per cent of lawmakers felt the government was capable of fulfilling its responsibilities within the first 100 days. Party leaders echoed this sentiment, with 53 per cent expressing confidence in the government's ability to meet its commitments and deliver results.