Syrian FM Makes First Official Visit To Türkiye Today

1/14/2025 7:06:04 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jan 15 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, announced through social media yesterday that, he will make his first official visit to Türkiye today, Jan 15.– NNN-SANA

