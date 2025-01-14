Syrian FM Makes First Official Visit To Türkiye Today

Syrian FM Makes First Official Visit To Türkiye Today
DAMASCUS, Jan 15 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, announced through social media yesterday that, he will make his first official visit to Türkiye today, Jan 15.– NNN-SANA
