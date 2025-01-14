US Take Steps To Support The Cuban People

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Cuba should no longer be designated as a State Sponsor of

President Joe Biden issued a waiver for Title III of the Helms-Burton Act Rescinded the 2017 National Security Presidential Memorandum 5

WASHINGTON, USA – Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, United States' policy towards Cuba has focused on empowering the Cuban people to freely determine their own future, and advancing respect for human rights, emphasized press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

“This singular purpose has guided our policies to reunify Cuban families, strengthen cultural and educational ties between Cuba and the United States, enable remittances to flow more freely to the Cuban people, and increase support for independent Cuban entrepreneurs,” press secretary Jean-Pierre added.“In that spirit, we are taking several steps to support the Cuban people as part of an understanding with the Catholic Church under the leadership of Pope Francis and improve the livelihood of Cubans.

First , today we notified Congress that president Joe Biden determined Cuba should no longer be designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

Secondly , we notified Congress that the president issued a waiver for Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, otherwise known as the Libertad Act, for a period of six months.

Finally, president Biden rescinded the 2017 National Security Presidential Memorandum 5 on Cuba policy to eliminate the so-called“restricted list” and by extension the additional regulations on engagement by US persons and entities with Cuban persons and entities, beyond that which is currently prescribed in US legislation.

“We have also been informed by the Catholic Church that the Cuban government will soon begin releasing a substantial number of political prisoners,” press secretary Jean-Pierre advised.

In taking these steps to bolster the ongoing dialogue between the government of Cuba and the Catholic Church, president Biden is also honouring the wisdom and counsel that has been provided to him by many world leaders, especially in Latin America, who have encouraged him to take these actions, on how best to advance the human rights of the Cuban people.

“We take these steps in appreciation of the Catholic Church's efforts to facilitate Cuba to take its own, constructive measures to restore liberty to its citizens and enable conditions that improve the livelihood of Cubans,” said press secretary Jean-Pierre.

