Maduro Limits Diplomats From France, Italy, And The Netherlands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 14, 2025, Nicolás Maduro's announced a significant cut in representation from the Netherlands, France, and Italy.



The Venezuelan Foreign ordered these countries to limit their diplomats in Caracas to just three per embassy. This directive requires compliance within 48 hours.



The government justified this move by claiming that these nations had responded "hostilely" to Maduro's recent inauguration for a third term. The Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, stated that diplomats must now obtain written permission to travel.



This restriction applies to any travel beyond a 40-kilometer radius from Plaza Bolívar in Caracas. This restriction aims to ensure that diplomatic activities align with Venezuelan regulations.



This decision unfolds against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Venezuela and several European nations. These countries have openly criticized Maduro 's administration for its handling of the country's ongoing political and economic crises.







The international community widely regards the recent elections as lacking legitimacy due to allegations of fraud and repression. The Maduro regime's actions reflect a broader strategy of consolidating power amid increasing isolation.



By limiting foreign diplomatic presence, the government seeks to control narratives surrounding its governance and suppress dissenting voices.

Venezuela's Diplomatic Struggles

This approach comes as Venezuela grapples with severe economic challenges, including hyperinflation and widespread poverty, which have driven millions to flee the country.



Approximately 7.9 million Venezuelans have left in search of better opportunities, creating significant refugee pressures in neighboring countries like Colombia.



The international response has varied; while some nations impose sanctions and call for democratic reforms, others continue to support Maduro's regime.



As Venezuela faces mounting international criticism, this latest diplomatic restriction underscores the regime's determination to maintain control over its narrative and limit foreign influence.



The implications of these actions extend beyond immediate diplomatic relations; they signal a continued commitment to authoritarian governance amid a humanitarian crisis that demands global attention.

