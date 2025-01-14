Bumrah Named ICC Men's POTM For December 2024

Leading India's attack single-handedly, Bumrah relentlessly kept Australian batsmen under intense pressure, claiming 22 wickets in three Tests in December last year at an outstanding average of 14.22.

He ended with 32 wickets in the five-match series which concluded on January 5. The first match was played in November.

His match-winning contributions included a nine-wicket haul in Brisbane and a five-wicket display in Melbourne as he edged out Australian skipper Pat Cummins and South African Dane Paterson for the award, stated the ICC.

He also reached a significant milestone, becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

