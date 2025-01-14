KUNA, MENA Discuss Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- KUNA Deputy Director General for Administrative, and Communications' Affairs Mohammad Al-Mannai discussed on Tuesday with Editor-in-Chief of Middle East News Agency (MENA), Ahmad Kamal ways to enhance cooperation and exchange of expertise.

This came during Kamal's reception of the KUNA delegation headed by Al-Mannai, who praised the existing cooperation between KUNA and MENA when it comes to exchanging experiences and information that contributes to media development.

For his part, Kamal stressed the pivotal role of KUNA in exchanging information in a professional manner, expressing keenness to increase cooperation by kick-starting MENA's office in Kuwait.

He added that Kuwait is one of the most important Arab countries that report on Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause.

Kamal pointed out MENA's unique media heritage that includes visits by various heads of state to Egypt, in addition to a huge archive of news, photos and video clips.

The meeting included a tour of MENA training center, halls, and museum where the delegation was briefed with the modern programs and methods provided by the Agency.

Meanwhile, Al-Mannai praised the role of KUNA's bureau in Cairo in following up on various Arab and international events hosted by Egypt, as well as covering activities of official Kuwaiti delegations.

Accompanying Al-Mannai are Deputy Editor-in-chief for International Affairs Oqab Al-Qouba, Administrative Affairs Director Adel Al-Musaileem, Acting Head of the International Marketing and Public Relations Hanouf Al-Mansour, and Procurement Department Head Majid Al-Subaie. (end)

