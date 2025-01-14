Conclusion of the consultation process at Steeltec AG

Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Emmenbrücke, January 14, 2025 | Steeltec AG, the production site of Swiss Steel Group in Switzerland, has successfully concluded its consultation process. As previously announced, a total number of 130 positions will be reduced in Emmenbrücke. The number of anticipated redundancies has been reduced from 80 to a maximum of 50 employees. The consultation process, initiated in mid-November 2024 (refer to the media release dated November 15, 2024 ), was conducted transparently and in close cooperation with the employee committee, the social partners, and the relevant authorities. The objective was to explore all possible options to address the company's economic challenges and secure a sustainable future for the site. According to the announcement of November 15, 2024, 130 positions are to be reduced at the Emmenbrücke plant in Switzerland. Originally, this would have required the termination of approximately 80 employees. Through constructive dialogue with the employee committee and social partners, this number has been reduced. Measures such as leveraging natural attrition and adjustments to organizational structures contributed to reducing the number of redundancies to a maximum of 50 employees. The existing social plan will apply. Regardless of the above, the political decision enabling a temporary reduction in grid charges for the steel and aluminum industries was discussed during the consultation process. As previously communicated, Swiss Steel Group and Steeltec appreciate the Swiss National Council's commitment to the steel and aluminum industries in Switzerland and take note of its decision based on the currently available information. However, it is too early for a conclusive assessment. The personnel measures will be implemented in the first quarter of 2025. The company is confident that these measures will strengthen the Emmenbrücke site in the long term and enable it to achieve its targeted goals. For more information:



Swiss Steel Group, headquartered in Lucerne (Switzerland), is one of the world's leading producers of special steel long products. Thanks to the exclusive use of steel scrap in electric arc furnaces, the Group is one of the most relevant companies in Europe in the circular economy and is one of the market leaders in the field of sustainably produced steel – Green Steel. Swiss Steel Group has its own production and distribution companies in over 25 countries and, thanks to its strong local presence, offers a wide range of individual solutions in the areas of structural steel, stainless steel and tool steel. Swiss Steel Group is listed on the stock exchange and generated sales of over EUR 3.2 billion in 2023 with around 8,800 employees.

