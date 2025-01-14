Maison Law Is Accepting Clients For Hurst Wildfire SCE Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is now accepting clients for a lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE) for their role in the Hurst Fire. All with personal injury, property damage, or other qualifying damages are eligible to join the lawsuit.

Qualifying wildfire damages include but are not limited to:



Home damage

Vehicle damage

Damage to your personal belongings

Personal injury (burns, smoke inhalation)

Smoke, soot, ash, and burn damage

Evacuation Costs

Hospital bills Wrongful death

Maison Law believes that SCE may be liable for initially sparking the Hurst Fire, starting in the Eagle Rock – Sylmar area. On January 10th, 2025, SCE filed an Electric Safety Incident Report related to the wildfire. According to the ESIR, the fire was reported at approximately 10:10pm on January 7th, and the Eagle Rock – Sylmar 220kV circuit experienced a relay at 10:11 pm. Additionally, a downed power line was discovered at an Eagle Rock – Sylmar tower.

If SCE is found liable, they will be responsible for paying for the damages associated with the wildfire. If multiple parties are at fault, all parties will be held liable for their portion of the damages.

Maison Law has experience serving the California community and provides free consultations for wildfire victims.

