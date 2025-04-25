Qatar Weather: Cloudy And Hazy Tonight, Relatively Hot Tomorrow Daytime

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online | QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Saturday will be of some clouds and hazy to misty at places later, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds and misty to foggy at places by night, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 12 KT, becomes variable later.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly to easterly 03 to 12 KT.

The visibility will be 04 - 09/3 KM or less at places later.

The sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 FT. Offshore, it will be 1 - 3 FT.

Tomorrow, April 26, weather condition will be hazy to misty at first, becomes relatively hot to hot at places daytime with some clouds, according to QMD.

In Doha, the temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 37°C tomorrow.



