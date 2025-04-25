Qatar Welcomes Signing Of Declaration Of Principles Between DR Congo, Rwanda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomes the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda in Washington, DC.

The agreement, which emphasizes mutual respect for the sovereignty of both nations and a firm commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful and negotiated means, is seen by Qatar as a positive and important step toward fostering stability and peace in the region.

Qatar commends the constructive engagement and the commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, which reflect a genuine desire to de-escalate tensions and advance the interests of the peoples of both countries and the wider region.



Qatar values the diplomatic efforts undertaken by the United States, which are part of the broader international community's initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict and promoting security and stability in the Great Lakes region.

These efforts are in line with the progress achieved at the joint summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on February 8, 2025, as well as the trilateral meeting between the leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, and the State of Qatar, held in Doha on March 18, 2025.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms Qatar's support for all joint efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting peace. It also reiterates the State's consistent position advocating for the resolution of conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, and its commitment to upholding the principles of international law; foundations that are essential to strengthening stability and reinforcing international peace and security.