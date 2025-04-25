More Than 20 Ohio Counties Adopt National Work Zone Awareness Resolution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ohio LECET proposed a resolution urging Ohio counties and cities to formally recognize the start of the heavy highway construction season. The resolution highlighted the shared responsibility for work zone safety and encouraged proactive measures to protect workers. The positive response was significant, with over 20 Ohio counties and cities adopting the resolution. This widespread adoption underscores the growing recognition of the need for enhanced work zone safety across the state.

"These men and women build the infrastructure that connects us to our economy, our livelihoods, our friends and family, and so much more," said Summit County Executive Shapiro. "Their safety is everyone's safety, which is why it is so important that we slow down, stay aware, and help keep each other safe on the road, especially in construction zones."

The alarming statistics surrounding work zone safety in Ohio underscore the urgency of this initiative. From 2019 to early 2025, nearly 26,000 work zone crashes occurred, resulting in over 9,000 injuries and a heartbreaking 99 fatalities. These figures represent real people, families, and communities impacted by preventable accidents. Ohio LECET aims to reduce these numbers through increased awareness and proactive safety measures.

"The adoption of our resolution by so many Ohio counties and cities demonstrates a collective commitment to improving work zone safety and preventing future tragedies," said Bethany Billi - Director of Ohio LECET. "We must all remember the human cost of these accidents and take responsibility for creating safer roadways for everyone," continued Billi.

In a powerful demonstration of support, Dana King, mother of Alex King, a construction union Laborer who was fatally struck in a work zone in 2021, was honored at the Dayton Dragons baseball game on Tuesday of National Work Zone Awareness Week. The tribute served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of work zone incidents and the importance of driver vigilance.

"It is important that we all step back and recognize the important work these amazing men and women do each and every day." Said Robert Murphy, Dragons President. "They are our family, friends and neighbors, and their safety should always be our top priority. We are honored to help spotlight Ohio LECET's ongoing efforts to promote and improve public safety."

Additionally, Ohio LECET and signatory contractors provided food trucks to various highway projects throughout the state during National Work Zone Awareness Week. These acts aimed to provide a moment of appreciation for these essential, dedicated workers.

SOURCE Ohio LECET