Russian Drone Strike Destroys Base Of Hospitallers Medical Battalion In Pavlohrad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 25, a Russian drone attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, destroyed the base of the Hospitallers volunteer medical battalion.

According to Ukrinform, the founder of the Hospitallers battalion, Yana Zinkevych, reported this on Facebook .

"Russians shelled Pavlohrad this morning. Children were killed, civilians were killed, peaceful homes were destroyed. Our battalion base was completely wiped out, along with all the property and equipment inside. They struck the heart once again. They erased ten years of work by thousands of people," Zinkevych wrote.

She noted that the base had served as a refuge for paramedics, soldiers, displaced persons, and animals.

Drone attack on Pavlohrad: Injury toll rises to 15, three killed

"It held the memory of fallen Hospitallers and artifacts from their lives and heroism," Zinkevych added.

On the battalion's official Facebook page, Chief of Staff Hanna Fedyanovych reported that no people or animals were harmed. Thanks to earlier organizational measures, she said, the team had dispersed across the area and animals had been moved to outdoor enclosures. All three floors of the building and everything inside were destroyed by fire.

Earlier reports said that the number of people injured in the drone attack on Pavlohrad had risen to 15. Three people were reported dead.

Photo credit: Yana Zinkevych / Facebook