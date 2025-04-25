Zelensky Announces Key Upcoming Meetings Aimed At Bringing Peace Closer To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the coming days, several important meetings may take place that could help bring peace closer to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address published on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the coming days, there may be very significant meetings that should bring quiet closer to Ukraine. An unconditional ceasefire is needed. Real pressure on Russia is needed so they accept either the U.S. proposal to cease fire and move toward peace or our own proposal - whichever one can truly work and ensure a reliable, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, followed by a just peace and security guarantees. Diplomacy must work. And we are doing everything to ensure that diplomacy becomes truly substantive and finally succeeds," Zelensky said.

Ukraine views signals from U.S. about possible withdrawal from talks as communication strategy – MFA

During talks in London, the Ukrainian side presented its own vision of security guarantees in response to U.S. proposals, particularly a format equivalent to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.