Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Lock For Commercial Trailers (HOF-601)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide a high level of cargo theft protection for professional truck drivers," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented the SMART

LOC. Our advanced design offers an improved alternative to traditional locks and seals. It also would provide added tracking and security features."

The invention provides an improved reusable lock for the back door of a large commercial trailer. In doing so, it increases security by allowing the user to track trailer access. As a result, it helps prevent break-ins and theft. It also allows trucking companies to better track important loads. It also increases convenience by allowing for remote lock and unlocking of the trailer. The invention features a strong and weatherproof design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for trucking companies.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-601, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

