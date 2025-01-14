Build The Perfect Bowl With Fresh Ingredients At Kroger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Retailer shares build-your-own bowl recipes for easy meal solutions

CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR ) today shared its simple guide to building the

perfect bowl recipe , including extra veggies and a variety of proteins and grains for easy, hearty winter meal solutions.

"Bowls are a perfect template for a fresh and hearty meal that are easy to prep ahead of time for a lunch away from home or no hassle dinner," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Fresh Merchandising at Kroger. "Make mealtime fun with a build-your-own bowl night where everyone can help with dinner. Start with a grain base like rice or quinoa and customize with your family's favorite fresh ingredients, proteins and toppings."

Try these popular styles of bowl builds:

The Buddha Bowl: A classic Buddha bowl is a one-dish vegetarian meal with lots of veggies, protein-packed tofu and savory turmeric tahini sauce.





Base: Rice is a typical Buddha bowl base but grains like quinoa or couscous are great substitutes.

Protein: Chickpeas, beans, lentils, tofu, or meat options like beef, fish or chicken.

Vegetables: Fresh, roasted or sautéed vegetables like sweet potatoes, peppers and mushrooms.

Sauce: Usually a creamy

tahini sauce, or swap in a favorite sauce or dressing. Toppings: Try toppers like fresh herbs, sun-dried tomatoes and coconut.

Recipe to try: A classic vegan Buddha bowl ,

packed with rice, brussels sprouts and tofu.

The Poke Bowl:

Only four key ingredients are needed for this bowl that packs a ton of flavor.



Base: Typically, sticky rice or switch it up with sweet potatoes or eggplant.

Protein: Cubed

Ahi tuna works best but consider tofu as a great vegetarian option.

Sauce: Soy sauce,

miso or spicy mayo bring the flavors of this bowl together. Toppings: For texture, add sesame seeds, cucumber or any other crunchy toppers.

Recipe to try: This classic poke bowl recipe , inspired by the traditional Hawaiian bowl with Ahi tuna marinated in umami flavorings.

The Rice Bowl: The most customizable bowl allowing for maximum variety creativity.



Base: White rice, brown rice, yellow rice,

Basmati or Jasmine are all great options.

Protein: Customize this bowl with proteins like beef, chicken, fish or

edamame.

Vegetables:

Bok choy, flavorful sprouts and tasty green onion will give this bowl a fresh crunch.

Sauce: Sweet Korean BBQ, spicy

sriracha, or even a favorite salad dressing. Toppings: Get creative with fruits, nuts and other garnishes to add a variety of flavor.

Recipe to try: A tasty cilantro steak bowl recipe , with fresh nectarine slices for a refreshing twist.

Build Your Own Bowl: Create a custom bowl to suit any meal--even breakfast-or get creative when reheating leftovers. Simply mix it in with other bowl staples for something delicious and flavorful.

The possibilities are endless.

Find even more bowl building ideas and dishes at Kroger's blog, The Fresh Lane with more than 50 bowl recipes and tons of inspiration for breakfast, lunch and dinners including these delectable ideas:



Harvest Bowl

Greek Green Bowl

Burger Bowl

Teriyaki Beef Bowl Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

