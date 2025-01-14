The Next Energy Frontier: Wave & Tidal Innovations Fuel A Billion-Dollar Sustainable Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wave and Tidal 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wave and tidal energy market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.47% during the forecast period.

The report on the wave and tidal energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rise in global energy demand, increase in population and rise in demand for potable water, and rising government support. This study identifies the rising popularity of clean energy technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the wave and tidal energy market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing capacity additions of wave and tidal energy and increase in investments in clean energy technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The wave and tidal energy market is segmented as below:

By Type



Tidal energy Wave energy

By Application



Power generation Desalination

By Geographical Landscape



Europe

APAC

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

The report on the wave and tidal energy market covers the following areas:



Wave And Tidal Energy Market sizing

Wave And Tidal Energy Market forecast Wave And Tidal Energy Market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wave and tidal energy market vendors that include Andritz, Aquagen Technologies, AWS Ocean Energy, BioPower Systems, Blue Energy Canada, Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd., CorPower Ocean, Mocean Energy Ltd., Nova Innovation Ltd., Ocean Power Technologies Inc., Ocean Renewable Power Co. Inc., Orbital Marine Power, Simec Atlantis Energy Ltd., SINN Power GmbH, SSE Plc, Storage and Display Equipment Ltd., Tenax Energy Solutions, TOCARDO B.V., Verdant Power Inc., and Wello Oy.

Also, the wave and tidal energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Wave And Tidal Energy Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Tidal energy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Wave energy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Desalination - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Competitive Analysis



Aquagen Technologies Inc.

AWS Ocean Energy Ltd

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd.

CorPower Ocean

Mocean Energy Ltd.

Nova Innovation Ltd.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Renewable Power Co. Inc.

Orbital Marine Power

Simec Atlantis Energy Ltd.

SINN Power GmbH

Storage and Display Equipment Ltd.

Tenax Energy Solutions

Verdant Power Inc. Wello

