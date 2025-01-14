Hinge Research Institute’S 2025 High Growth Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navigating the AI and Rising Competition in Professional Services

Arlington, VA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Research Institute, a leading authority in the professional services growth sector, released its 10th Annual High Growth Study today, revealing how top firms are achieving remarkable success despite a rapidly changing landscape. This year's study highlights the critical strategies the best-performing firms use to thrive in the face of emerging technologies like AI and increasing competition. These High Growth firms grow 4X faster and are up to 30% more profitable than their slower-growing peers. There is much that ordinary firms can learn from them.

Digital Prowess: High Growth firms combine digital and traditional marketing approaches to expand their reach and amplify their impact. They are also more digitally mature than their peers, and they are figuring out how to use AI to build a competitive advantage.

Prioritizing Creating Content and Differentiation: Their two top marketing priorities this year are producing high-quality, educational content and differentiating their business from competitors. Investing in Intelligence: High-growth firms leverage research and technology to better understand their clients, the market, and the competitive landscape.

“This year's study reveals that High Growth firms are not just reacting to change, they are proactively shaping their future,” says Elizabeth Harr, a Managing Partner at Hinge.“These firms have built a culture that embraces change, using research to understand the evolving marketplace and technology to create new opportunities for growth and efficiency.”

The Hinge Research Institute, a division of Hinge, conducts and publishes independent research on professional services firms to provide them with the data-driven insights they need to understand and succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace. Their team has written five groundbreaking books on professional services marketing, including The Visible Expert Revolution and Inside the Buyer's Brain.

