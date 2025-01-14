Velocityehs Continues Its Mission To Reduce Workplace Injuries By Establishing New Ergonomics Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Sandalwood Engineering and Ergonomics , a leading professional services firm specializing in quantifying risk and driving solutions to improve workplace safety, employee health, and productivity. This collaboration will provide VelocityEHS customers with access to domestic and international certified experts and consultants. These resources will complement the deployment and use of the leading Industrial Ergonomics software from VelocityEHS .

“While our VelocityEHS® Industrial Ergonomics software has transformed ergonomics management with our 3D motion-capture assessment tool, we recognize that some companies need additional hands-on support for managing workplace ergonomics. This new partnership with Sandalwood enables us to offer both advanced software and additional expert consultation, helping our customers achieve lasting, impactful results,” says Matt Airhart, CEO, VelocityEHS.

For more than three decades, Sandalwood has been a trusted partner to organizations committed to creating safer, more efficient workplaces. Through a combination of onsite and remote expertise, Sandalwood has established itself as a leader in ergonomic services, specializing in the design, implementation, and enhancement of ergonomic programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each industry. By aligning tools such as the VelocityEHS® Industrial Ergonomics software and strategies with broader organizational objectives, Sandalwood ensures seamless integration and long-term success.

Sandalwood's innovative approach and deep expertise are further amplified through its alignment with the VelocityEHS® Industrial Ergonomics software. This collaboration enables Sandalwood to deliver even greater value to its clients. By leveraging advanced assessment techniques such as digital human modeling, motion capture, and proactive design strategies, Sandalwood develops customized solutions that address the specific challenges faced by organizations across industries.

Having a large team of certified ergonomists to deliver onsite ergonomics consultations is not new to VelocityEHS. In 2018, the company acquired Humantech, the leader in ergonomics consulting known for developing the first marker-less 2D motion-capture technology.

Prior to the Velocity acquisition, Humantech was originally a small firm with just 35 employees. Its certified ergonomists helped businesses assess risk, implement solutions, and manage ergonomics processes worldwide through a consultative business model. In 2013, Humantech transformed its approach by integrating technology with their expert knowledge, enabling non-experts to use its proprietary software tools to conduct ergonomics assessments, significantly reducing the need for extensive travel and frequent onsite consultations.

“As the former Director of Ergonomics Research at Humantech and a consultant with extensive experience deploying global ergonomics initiatives, I've witnessed firsthand the importance of hands-on support from knowledgeable, experienced professionals. After knowing the Sandalwood team for decades, I can attest to their strengths and focus in these areas. Their expertise and commitment to excellence make them the ideal choice to work alongside our customers,” explains Blake McGowan, CPE, Solution Executive, VelocityEHS.

“At Sandalwood we are thrilled to be partnering with VelocityEHS, a leader in industrial ergonomics software, to bring a greater value proposition to our clients. By combining our expertise in ergonomics and workplace safety with VelocityEHS's innovative solutions, we can empower organizations to optimize their processes, enhance employee well-being, and achieve long-term operational excellence,” says Mitch Carswell, CPE, Manager Growth & Technology, Sandalwood.

About Sandalwood

Sandalwood Engineering & Ergonomics is a leading professional services firm specializing in designing and implementing strategic programs for manufacturers to mitigate work-related risks that impact quality, productivity, and employee health. With core service areas in Injury Prevention, Systems Engineering, and Systems Integration, Sandalwood operates across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, providing tailored solutions to its clients. The company has earned recognition for its exceptional workplace culture, being named a Top Workplaces Award Winner in the Small Business Category for 2024. Employees commend Sandalwood for its supportive environment, strong leadership, and comprehensive benefits. Committed to excellence, Sandalwood continues to deliver innovative services that enhance organizational performance and employee well-being.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, Contractor Management, Operational Risk, ESG and Environmental Compliance.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit

VelocityEHS Media Contact

