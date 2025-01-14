Snack Food Sales Jump 14.9% During Super Bowl Week 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"The week leading up to the Super Bowl is the most significant benchmark for the snack food industry," stated Christine Cochran, President and CEO of SNAC. "The brands that stand out during this pivotal week are positioning themselves for big things in the year ahead."



The snack data compared dollar sales from Super Bowl Week 2024 (week ending 2/11/24) to sales from the prior week (week ending 2/4/24). Notably, the most significant sales spikes were in the categories of tortilla/tostada chips and corn snacks.

The sales numbers for Super Bowl Week 2024 in dollar value, percent increase from the prior week, and pounds sold are as follows:



Tortilla/tostada chips sold 34 million pounds for $172.2M (+31.7%)

Potato chips sold 28.9 million pounds for $180.6M (+12.5%)

Cheese snacks sold 7.8 million pounds for $58.6M (+11%)

Corn snacks sold 6.2 million pounds for $43.2M (14.4%) Pretzels sold 9.6 million pounds for $42.6M (+8.2)

For more information about snack sales and SNAC International, please visit

About SNAC International

Founded in 1937, SNAC International (formerly Snack Food Association) is the leading international trade association for the snack industry representing over 400 companies worldwide, including suppliers, marketers, and manufacturers. Upon its three pillars of education, advocacy, and networking, SNAC is committed to connecting the snack industry to create growth and opportunity. For more information, visit .

