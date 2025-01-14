Lagoon Furniture Kicks Off 2025 With Atlanta And Las Vegas Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FEATURED PRODUCTS IN ATLANTA MARKET

Provence Raised Bed and Mallorca Table

You can get an exclusive first look at the Provence Raised Bed and Mallorca Table, and meet the Lagoon Team in person.

FEATURED ITEMS IN LAS VEGAS MARKET

NAPLES CHAIR

Lagoon Furniture's newest offering, the Naples Chair, brings together everything Lagoon has learned in its years of designing and building seating specifically for commercial applications. The Naples Chair's simple, wide-slatted design and earthy-toned green color make it an especially versatile item-an elegant workhorse. It pairs perfectly with Lagoon's Venice Dining Table.

MONSTERA CHAIR

One of Lagoon's most adventurous and inspired offerings, the Monstera Chair is conceived and constructed for those with the boldness and personal flair to make their own design statement. The Monstera is actually a highly stylized tropical leaf on which guests can sit comfortably for hours! Available with standard legs or in a rocker style.

SENSILLA, RUE, AND MILOS SEATING LINES

With the spring season just around the corner, now is the time to get your chosen environment into shape for all upcoming events. Whether you're a homeowner, restaurateur, designer, or supplier, you can rely on Lagoon Furniture's array of classic, tried-and-true seating options as the ideal solution for all of your seating needs-both chairs and stools.

Sensilla

Lagoon Furniture's Sensilla Chairs and Stools use lean, elegant lines to deliver a cool, modern style suited to an endless array of applications. Available in a vibrant range of colors and engineered with fiberglass-reinforced resin, all Sensilla Seats deliver a sleek, stable, and long-lasting solution to your seating needs.

Rue

Lagoon's Rue Rattan Chairs and Stools weave together East and West with classic and contemporary influences into a true signature piece. Elegant and utilitarian at once, the Rue's woven rattan finish brings exotic texture to your space. Constructed of water- and UV-resistant, eco-friendly materials, Rue Seats will look beautiful and perform brilliantly for years.

Milos

Created with both style and comfort in mind, Milos Chairs and Stools are designed to keep people comfortable while eating, drinking, or just chilling out. Milos seats bring simple elegance and a touch of class to any environment, indoors or out. They're highly durable, easy to clean, and available in many variations to suit your fit-out to perfection.

From Atlanta to Las Vegas, we look forward to a dynamic year of shared success, forging new partnerships and offering design solutions that truly inspire.

