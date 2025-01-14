Nurse Next Door® Expands Benefits For Nevada Healthcare Workers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nevada Nurse Next Door Home Buying Grants

2025 Nurse Next Door Grant and Down Payment Assistance Amounts

Nurse Next Door National Home Buying Program

Up to $23,000 in Support for Nevada's Healthcare Heroes to Buy a Home

- Ashley ReddingTAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key Highlights:.Grants and Assistance Up to $23,000: Nurses and healthcare professionals in Nevada can access grants up to $8,000 for closing costs and prepaid expenses, along with up to $15,000 in down payment assistance..0% Down Payment Option: A flexible second lien loan with no interest or monthly payments..Exclusive Benefits: Free appraisal credits, no application fees, and access to homes across Nevada.The Nurse Next Door® Program , a leading initiative under the Next Door Programs® umbrella, is thrilled to announce its expanded focus on Nevada's nurses and healthcare workers.Designed to alleviate the financial challenges associated with purchasing a home, the program offers a variety of grants, loans, and exclusive benefits tailored specifically for Nevada's healthcare heroes.“Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system, and we're proud to support them in achieving their dream of homeownership,” said Steve Parks, National Director for the Nurse Next Door® Program.“This expansion reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that healthcare workers in Nevada have access to the resources they need to secure their future.”Financial Assistance Tailored for Healthcare ProfessionalsNevada's nurses and healthcare workers can now access up to $23,000 in total assistance. This includes grants of up to $8,000 for closing costs and prepaid expenses and up to $15,000 in down payment support through a 0% interest loan. The loan requires no monthly payments and is only repayable upon refinancing or selling the home, offering unparalleled flexibility.Comprehensive Homebuying BenefitsParticipants in the Nurse Next Door® Program enjoy a suite of benefits, including:.Access to Any Home on the Market: Flexibility to choose a property that fits their needs and preferences..Free Appraisal Credits: Up to $545 in savings..No Application Fees: Simplifying the process and reducing upfront costs..Dedicated Support: Access to experienced buyer's agents and discounted title services.Success StoriesNurses across the country have already experienced the transformative power of the Nurse Next Door® Program:“The team at Nurse Next Door were amazing!! ,” said Nurse Ashley Redding.“They helped me through every step of the process with kindness and wonderful service. The team worked very hard to meet some aggressive closing deadlines that we had - often putting in extra hours to assist! They were great to work with from start to finish and did a wonderful job! I will certainly use Nurse Next Door in the future!”About Nurse Next Door® ProgramThe Nurse Next Door® Program is part of Next Door Programs®, the largest national home buying program in the United States. Supporting public servants , including nurses, teachers , law enforcement officers, and military personnel, the program has helped thousands of individuals achieve the dream of homeownership.The Nurse Next Door® Program's mission is simple: to honor the vital contributions of nurses and healthcare workers by providing them with tools and resources to secure their future through homeownership.Contact InformationFor more information about the Nurse Next Door® Program and its benefits for Nevada's healthcare workers, visit NurseNextDoorProgram

Nurse Next Door

Next Door Programs

+1 8009893550

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.