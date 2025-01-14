Tensions escalate within Israeli military, political ranks

(MENAFN) Tensions have escalated within the Israeli military and ranks following ongoing criticism and accusations regarding the failure to prevent the October 7 "Al-Aqsa Flood" attack. This has exposed a crisis of confidence within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) General Staff, particularly between Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy and other senior military commanders. The crisis became more visible with the leak of a resignation letter from Amir Baram, the deputy chief of staff, which was made public by Hebrew media. The letter indicates an underlying conflict within the General Staff, which has worsened since the onset of the conflict over a year ago. These leaks have fueled speculation that Halevy, the army's top commander, may be forced to resign soon, with pressure from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to take action.



Military analysts have pointed to the leaked resignation letter as a reflection of the deteriorating relations between Halevy and other top officers. The leak suggests a "generals' war" within the military, with senior officers critical of Halevy's leadership during the Gaza conflict. Some analysts argue that Netanyahu may be strategically pushing for military leadership accountability in the wake of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" attack. Yossi Yehoshua, a military analyst, highlighted the unprecedented "lack of trust" within the General Staff, noting that such criticism has never been so publicly directed at a sitting chief of staff. The resignation letter from Baram, in particular, signals the depth of discontent. Yehoshua further stated that Halevy's strained relationship with Baram has worsened amid the Gaza conflict.



Additionally, Kinneret Brashi, a Hebrew Channel 12 presenter, criticized Halevy’s attempts to prevent the formation of an independent commission of inquiry into the October 7 events, suggesting that the chief of staff has been working behind the scenes to avoid public accountability. The military leadership crisis reflects a broader political and military struggle over responsibility for the events that transpired during the "Al-Aqsa Flood," with key figures in the Israeli government and military facing growing calls for transparency and accountability.

