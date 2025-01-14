World Investments, Inc. Acquires Freeman & Vannauker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Broker-dealer affiliate of World Advisors Welcomes $190 million NYC Metro-Area Firm



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading advisory firm World Investments, announced today that it has acquired Freeman & Vannauker LLC (FV or the firm), an independent financial services practice in Freehold, N.J. A breakaway with approximately $190 million in assets under management, the firm specializes in delivering comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for individuals, families and businesses.

Most recently, FV was

a part of the Osaic network of firms. It is migrating

its

RIA and broker-dealer accounts to World Investments, the broker-dealer affiliate of World Investments Advisors, which was known as TFS Securities before it rebranded in June.

The acquisition represents a reunion between FV and World Investments, with the firm once being affiliated with TFS Securities. FV has grown its business over the years by focusing on crafting investments, retirement and educational plans for clients, as well as delivering insurance and risk management solutions.

"We are thrilled to have the Freeman & Vannauker team become part of the World community," said Troy Hammond, CEO of World Investment Advisors. "They are an impressive group of advisors, and their addition to World not only continues our recruiting momentum but serves to expand our footprint in the New York City metro area. We look forward to the advantages our partnership will bring all our clients."

"Joining World Investments gives us an opportunity to streamline our operations and offer a broader suite of products and services, allowing us to enhance our clients' experience and help them achieve their goals," said Brian Freeman and Mark Vannauker, Partners of Freeman & Vannauker. "Our ethos aligns with theirs, as does our long-term growth strategy. We are excited about the future and what this new partnership means for our clients and partners."

"I could not be happier to welcome back Brian and Mark," said Tom Hyland, President of World Investments. "Their decision to partner with World Investments is undoubtedly a strong validation of the support our family of companies can offer to strong, growth-minded advisor businesses looking to enhance the level of service they provide clients."

Consistent with World Investment Advisors' commitment to growing its wealth management business, this is the company's 11th transaction since October 2023.

About World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors, formerly Pensionmark Financial Group, is a network of more than 350 advisors and staff across more than 65 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The World Investment Advisors network of professionals includes wealth management, defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit .

Advisory services offered by World Investment Advisors, LLC. Securities offered by Pensionmark Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. World Investment Advisors, LLC is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC.

About World Investments, Inc.

Securities Offered Through World Investments, Inc. Member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services Offered through World Advisory Services.

About Freeman & Vannauker

Freeman & Vannauker LLC is an independent financial services firm located in Freehold, N.J. that focuses on investments, retirement and educational plans and insurance and risk management solutions for individuals, families and businesses. For more information, please visit



Media Contact

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE World Investment Advisors

