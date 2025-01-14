Mindcloud Receives Amazing Workplace's Distinguished Leadership Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MindCloud, Inc.

Amazing Workplace Leadership Award

MindCloud was certified as an Amazing WorkplaceTM for 2024 and receives distinguished Leadership Award.

- Shon Holyfield, CEO Amazing WorkplaceCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindCloud was certified as an Amazing WorkplaceTM for 2024. Certified Amazing WorkplacesTM️ are companies where over 75% of employees have said they often feel happy or very happy at work.This is no small achievement.100% of MindCloud employees participated in the Amazing Workplace Employee Happiness Conversation. In addition, over 94% of employees confirmed that they often feel happy or very happy working at MindCloud.Leaders who achieve 90%+ employee happiness are exceptional in their dedication to the happiness of their people."We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious Leadership Award. From the very beginning, our vision was to create the best workplace possible-a place where talented individuals thrive and work together to make a real difference. At MindCloud, our people are our greatest asset, and this recognition is a testament to their dedication, passion, and talent.We've always believed that exceptional communication is the cornerstone of every successful company. Our clients deserve to interact with real people who are not only highly skilled but also genuinely happy to help. This award reaffirms our commitment to fostering an environment where our team feels supported, valued, and empowered to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients."- Jamie Royce, CEO, MindCloud

Hilary K Royce

MindCloud

+1 971-706-0608

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.