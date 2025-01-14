Latvian Parliament Speaker Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of Latvia's Saeima Daiga Mierina has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

Deputy Chairperson of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk announced this on , also sharing a of the meeting at the Kyiv railway station, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, this is another important visit for the development of interparliamentary cooperation and evidence of support for Ukrainian-Latvian relations.

The Latvian delegation is scheduled to have meetings with Ukrainian authorities and representatives of training and rehabilitation centers for the military, Kondratiuk said.

As Ukrinform reported, Latvia sent another humanitarian shipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It includes a Volvo truck and a Volkswagen AMAROK pickup truck, both loaded with essential equipment.

Photo: Romāns Kokšarovs/F64