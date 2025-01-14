Kuwait To Face Austria In IHF World Men's Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - The 29th edition of the 2025 IHF Men's World Championship kicks off Tuesday evening with four matches: Kuwait vs Austria, France vs Qatar, Italy vs Tunisia, and Denmark vs Algeria, in the co-hosted by Croatia, Denmark and Norway, with 32 participating countries, lasting until February 2.

Having the highest Asian number of participations in the IHF Men's World Championship with nine participations, Kuwait's national team returns to participate in the championship after a 16 year-hiatus, as its last recorded participation was in 2009 in Croatia.

The national team hopes to reach the farthest point possible in the tournament under the leadership of Algerian coach Said Hadjazi.

In addition to Kuwait, five more Arab teams will participate in the international competition, namely Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria. (end)

