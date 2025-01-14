Taiwan reports sharp rise in espionage cases amid escalating Chinese intimidation

(MENAFN) As Beijing's intimidation escalates, Taiwan's security agency has revealed new data showing a "significant rise" in the number of people accused of spying for China in recent years.



Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) claimed in a report issued Sunday that the number of people punished for Chinese espionage has tripled in recent years, from 16 in 2021 to 64 in 2024.



The study stated that objectives of Chinese infiltration included military units, agencies, and local associations, with 15 of the 64 charged being veterans of the and 28 being active service members.



According to a senior security officer who spoke to CNN, the number of convictions last year was the most in ten years and coincided with Beijing's growing intimidation of Taiwan.



Although Beijing has never held control of the self-governing democracy, it asserts that it is its own territory and has promised to do so, even if it means using force.



China's claims to sovereignty have been consistently denied by the Taiwanese government, which has made it clear that the country's 23.5 million citizens alone have the power to determine its future.



MENAFN14012025000045016953ID1109087333