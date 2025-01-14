MCIT Concludes Winter Camp For UDST Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its mission to empower Qatari youth, the of Communications and Information (MCIT) concluded the winter camp, which hosted 16 students from the College of Engineering at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

The camp focused on enhancing students' skills in artificial intelligence, applying them in designing visual identities and websites, equipping them with the essential competencies to enter the labour market.

The winter camp featured a series of workshops that highlighted the integration of AI into modern business practices, emphasizing branding and website development.

The programme was designed to combine theoretical training with practical applications, aligning with the Digital Agenda 2030 pillars aimed at building an advanced digital society.

The camp's activities engaged students in an intensive program showcasing the transformative potential of AI while fostering critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

Such initiatives are integral to equipping young people with the knowledge and tools to excel in the labour market.

Duha Al Buhendi, Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies at MCIT, highlighting the broader impact of the winter camp, said,“The winter camp embodies the Ministry's commitment to preparing a creative generation equipped with digital skills. By integrating advanced technologies into practical learning experiences, we aim to empower students to think innovatively, address real-world challenges, and take the lead in driving Qatar's digital economy forward.

“This programme aligns with our vision to build a resilient, tech-savvy society capable of shaping the future of digital innovation in Qatar.”

The winter camp is a continuation of a series of successful programmes hosted at Studio 5 that have consistently provided a platform for young innovators.

It stands as a flagship initiative reflecting the Ministry's steadfast commitment to digital transformation and youth empowerment.