(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA)

--

1931 -- Kuwait Amir Ahmad Al-Jaber banned wearing the besht (men's cloak) for many Kuwaitis cannot afford purchasing the luxurious outdoor garment. It has been branded "the year of beshoot (cloaks)." 1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a message to leaders of the world countries on the occasion of the January 15 deadline, set by the UN Security Council for withdrawal of the Iraqi forces from all Kuwaiti territories. The Amir appealed to peace-loving nations to maintain solidarity, coerce Iraq into respecting relevant UN resolutions and pull its forces rapidly out of Kuwait.

2000 -- Egyptian Writers' Union designated quintet of the Kuwaiti novelist Ismail Fahad Ismail and the story, "wasmia takhroj min Al-bahr" (wasmia emerges from the sea) for the Kuwaiti writer Leila Al-Othman as among the best Arab novels in the 20th century.

2015 -- The National Assembly (parliament) unanimously approved a bill for collecting arms and munitions.

2015 -- The National Assembly endorsed a draft law for establishing the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART).

2016 -- The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) signed five contracts worth KD 3.366 million (approximately USD 11 million) for building faculties in Sabah Al-Ahmad and Jaber Al-Ahmad cities.

2018 -- Kuwaiti medical team conducted a unique operation for a case of infertility without foreign expertize supervision.

2018 -- The Supreme Petroleum Council of Kuwait agreed that Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) -- a Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) affiliated company -- would seek 50 percent of the Omani Al-Duqm refinery's share with the Oman Oil Company (OOM).

2020 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait announced joining the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to be the 63rd member. The BIS is based in the Swiss city of Basel.

2020 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD five-million loan agreement with Cameroon to finance construction of a major road project.

2020 -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) exported its first shipment of ultra-low-sulfur diesel to the international market.

2022 -- KNPC announced the death of two employees and the injury of scores of others in a blaze occurring at Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery. (end) bs