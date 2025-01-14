US President-Elect Expects Ceasefire In Gaza This Weekend

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald expected to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip by the end of this week in light of the ongoing negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha.

"We are very close to reaching an agreement," Trump said in an interview with the American News Max late Monday. "The negotiators have to reach an agreement and this task may be completed by the end of the week."

The Qatari capital has been witnessing a new round of negotiations for days, with the participation of a delegation from Hamas and a delegation representing the Israeli occupation, in addition to Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators.

In turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed that Washington has done "a lot of work" to reach a ceasefire agreement in the besieged Gaza Strip, with hopes growing that it will soon be reached during the ongoing negotiations in Doha.

"We've done a lot of work... to try to come to an understanding about a post-conflict (war) plan so that the vacuum that's there can be filled," Blinken added in an interview with the American network MSNBC yesterday. (end)

