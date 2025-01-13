Construction Of 3Rd Railway Between Kazakhstan And China Begins
1/13/2025 3:11:10 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan and China are continuing to strengthen their
cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route, Azernews reports.
During a meeting in Beijing with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the
Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, it was
emphasized that this route is crucial for ensuring the security of
supply chains between Asia and Europe.
"The construction of the third railway connecting Kazakhstan and
China, the Ayagoz–Tachen route, is now underway. Additionally,
plans are in place to open a third border railway checkpoint. We
are confident that more active utilization of the Middle Corridor
will significantly enhance transit and transport cooperation
between our countries," stated Maulen Ashimbayev.
This initiative marks a key step in expanding the connectivity
between Central Asia, China, and Europe, helping to further
integrate regional economies. The Middle Corridor is already
playing a vital role in facilitating trade and improving logistics
efficiency. As new infrastructure is added, such as the
Ayagoz–Tachen railway, it will reduce transit times, lower costs,
and make the region an even more attractive destination for
international trade.
The deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and China comes at
a time when both countries are focusing on enhancing trade and
economic ties, particularly in the context of China's Belt and Road
Initiative. This partnership also demonstrates the growing
significance of Central Asia as a strategic transit hub between the
East and West.
