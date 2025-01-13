Umerov Hopes For Increased Assistance From UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov hopes for increased military, political, and economic assistance from Britain this year.

Umerov expressed such hopes in a post following a meeting in the UK with Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, Ukrinform reports.

The minister said the main topic of the negotiations was coordinating plans for bilateral cooperation in 2025 in key security areas.

According to the defense chief, the UK reaffirmed its readiness to provide constant and comprehensive support to strengthen Ukraine's positions both on the battlefield and in the international arena.

"We anticipate enhanced military, political, and economic assistance from our British allies this year," Umerov emphasized.

He noted that particular attention was paid to the issue of developing the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

"The UK has already invested in the production of our weapons, and this collaboration continues-specifically, funding will be directed toward the production of air defense/missile defense systems and long-range weapons," Umerov emphasized.

On behalf of Ukrainian soldiers, the minister thanked the British people and Secretary Healey for their leadership in supporting Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Rustem Umerov discussed with his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans the issue of investments in joint defense projects and strengthening Ukrainian air defenses.

