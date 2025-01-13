Lebanese Pres. Asks Salam To Form New Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Judge Nawaf Salam was asked to form the new Lebanese after gaining big support from lawmakers, Lebanese presidency said on Monday.

After consultations, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri informed President Joseph Aoun about the results and thus the latter officially tasked premier-designate Salam with forming the new government, director-general of the Lebanese presidency Antoine Shakir said.

Born in December 1953 in Beirut, Salam won 84 votes out of 128 lawmakers, while caretaker premier Najib Mikati obtained nine votes, Shakir added, noting that Salam will return home on Tuesday; tomorrow.

Descending from a high-profile political lineage, Salam was chosen as president of the International Court of Justice in 2024 for a three-year term.

He served as Lebanon's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN between 2007 and 2017, in addition to other senior posts at international agencies and institutions. (end)

