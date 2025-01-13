Kuwait Al-Khair 49: Celebration Of Giving, Social Responsibility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed on Monday that the annual charity market, "Kuwait Al-Khair 49," serves as a pioneering model for charitable initiatives in the country.

Kuwait Al-Khair is an event that supports philanthropic activities that foster values of cooperation and social solidarity.

In a statement to KUNA, Dr. Al-Huwaila highlighted the significance of the charity market, organized by the "Help Your Muslim Brother" Committee, which is under the International Islamic Charitable Organization.

The three-day event aims to assist underprivileged families, support students, and sponsor orphans.

Minister Al-Huwaila emphasized that the initiative reflects Kuwait's humanitarian and cultural commitment, playing a pivotal role in advancing the country's philanthropic mission.

She praised the efforts of the "Help Your Muslim Brother" Committee in organizing this annual event, which showcases the contributions of charitable organizations to achieving humanitarian goals.

She stressed the ministry's commitment to providing continuous support for such activities that contribute to achieving the goals of humanitarian and charitable work in the country and consolidate the principles of giving and volunteerism in society. (end)

