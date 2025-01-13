(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Chemical Reagents - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The phosphate chemical reagents market is estimated to grow from US$2.492 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.21% to US$3.213 Billion in 2030.



Growing demand for Agricultural Demand for Fertilizers

Demand for agricultural fertilizers is high, acting as the principal driver for the phosphate chemical reagents market. The macronutrients used for agricultural purposes include phosphates, which transfer energy, take part in photosynthesis, and develop the root of a plant. Additionally, the growing population needs a significant surge in agricultural productivity to support food security, fuelling the demand for fertilizers. In June 2023, ICL, a global leader in specialized minerals, introduced a new line of innovative foliar and fertigation solutions under the Nova brand of water-soluble fertilizers in North America. The flagship products are Nova FINISHT, Nova PULSET, Nova ELEVATET, and Nova FLOWT. Furthermore, in December 2023, Koch Ag & Energy Solutions (KAES), a global provider of agricultural, energy, and chemical solutions, agreed to buy OCI Global's fertilizer facility in Wever, Iowa, for $3.6 billion.

The main drivers for enhanced crop yields and soil fertility are phosphate-based fertilizers, such as monoammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), and superphosphate. Increased dependency on phosphate fertilizers, especially in areas where agricultural demand is rising and arable land is scarce, is fuelling the phosphate chemical reagents market. Further, development in fertilizer formulations, such as slow-release and controlled-release fertilizers, is also enhancing the growth of phosphate chemical reagent consumption in the agriculture sector.

Phosphate chemical reagents market geographical outlook

By geography, the phosphate chemical reagents market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific phosphate chemical reagents market has many growth factors, driven primarily by the increasing demands in this region for phosphate-based fertilizers for its large agriculture sector. For instance, according to the Fertilizer Association of India, urea fertilizer production in India grew to 28.50 million MT in 2022-23, a 13.6% growth compared to 2021-22. Similarly, the consumption of urea fertilizer increased to 35.73 million MT in 2022-23, 4.5% higher compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, China, India, and Indonesia are all prime targets in this scenario, wherein the need to secure food supplies and harvest better-quality crops is still rising in these countries. Additionally, industrial growth, especially in China and India, has increased the demand for phosphate chemicals in the metallurgical treatment of metals and as flame retardants.

The phosphate chemical reagents industry has grown in North America because of several factors. Among the most important is that of phosphate-based fertilizers. These are essential to agricultural production because they provide fertilizer to the soil that makes it fertile and raises crop yields, especially in crops such as corn and soybeans. For instance, corn production in the United States is increasing rapidly, indicating the rising demand for fertilizers for various crops. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2022, corn production was 13.46 billion bushels, which increased to 15.30 billion bushels in 2023. As agricultural output develops to satisfy rising food demand, the usage of phosphate chemical reagents in fertilizers increases.

The food and beverages industry is another application in which phosphates are added, preserved, and used as emulsifiers in food processing. Other industrial applications include detergents, metal finishing, and flame retardants. Moreover, government support for sustainable farming practices across North America stimulates the efficient use of phosphate fertilizers; thus, it also raises demand in that region. Report Coverage:

