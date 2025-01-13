Premium Guard® To Exhibit Expanded Heavy-Duty Filter Program At Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PGI's enhanced Heavy Duty (HD) Filtration program expands application coverage for existing customers and dedicated heavy-duty distributors, providing reliable product quality and performance. HD filters from Premium Guard offer several key features, including advanced filtration for superior performance, enhanced dirt-holding capacity, improved durability under the most demanding conditions, and compatibility with a wide range of vehicle makes and models. The program's expansion highlights PGI's commitment to first-to-market product availability and its customer-centric approach.

"In the rapidly evolving heavy-duty market, innovation is our driving force," said Anan Bishara, PGI's Founder & CEO. "Our expanded filtration program isn't just about wider coverage; it's about redefining industry standards while pushing the boundaries of performance and business terms. At Premium Guard, we're not just keeping pace with the industry-we're accelerating its future."

As part of PGI's commitment to offering quality products at fair pricing, it is pioneering a NET HD program that will replace the prevailing cumbersome rebate processes, providing transparency, efficiency, and simplicity of transactions for distributors and customers. This innovative approach underscores PGI's commitment to customer-centric solutions and driving efficiency in the aftermarket industry.

Attracting over 2,900 executives, managers, distributors, suppliers, service providers, and more annually, HDAW offers unique networking opportunities with key players and decision-makers in the heavy-duty auto parts market. PGI recognizes HDAW as an excellent platform to launch new products and showcase innovative program features while enhancing brand visibility. The company's ongoing participation reinforces its position as a key player in the heavy-duty market and demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting and advancing the industry.

The 2025 HDAW tradeshow will be held at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX, from January 20–23, 2025. The Premium Guard team will be exhibiting at booth 1233.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee

with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry-leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

For more information regarding Premium Guard and the Premium Guard family of brands, contact: Yara Bishara, Sr. Marketing and DTC Manager, Premium Guard, Inc., 90 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004

