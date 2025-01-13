Gianna Lullume Baby Soother Device Officially Launches On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This advanced sleep device integrates cry detection , sound therapy , and red-light therapy to create a soothing, smart sleep environment. The result? Better sleep for babies and peace of mind for parents.

Key Features:



Cry Detection : Detects a baby's cry within 20 seconds and automatically responds with calming sounds and lights to soothe the baby before their distress escalates.

Red Light Therapy : Scientifically designed red light promotes melatonin production, supporting natural sleep cycles without disrupting the baby's rest.

Sound Therapy : Offers a variety of soothing options, including white noise, pink noise, nature sounds, and womb-like heartbeats, all optimized for infant relaxation and safety. Smart App Control : Enables parents to remotely manage settings, timers, and notifications, ensuring convenience and customization.

"At Gianna Lullume, we believe that a better sleep for babies translates to a better sleep for the entire family," said Simon Shawn , CEO of Gianna. "Our mission is to equip parents with intelligent tools that bring comfort to their little ones while fostering a calm and restful home environment."

Join the Movement

The Kickstarter campaign is now live, offering exclusive early-bird rewards for backers who choose to join the mission to redefine sleep for families worldwide. Supporters can visit the campaign page at Kickstarter to learn more about the product and secure special launch perks.

About Gianna Lullume

Founded with the vision of improving the lives of families through science-backed sleep solutions, Gianna Lullume specializes in innovative devices designed to support infants and toddlers. By combining thoughtful design, advanced technology, and a deep understanding of parental needs, Gianna Lullume aims to make restful nights a reality for families everywhere.

Sleepless or Restless?Soothing Your Little One with Gianna Lullume.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Gianna Branding Team

[email protected]



SOURCE Gianna