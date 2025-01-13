Goldhaven Announces Closing The Acquisition Of Boa Gold Corp. And Its Project Portfolio In Brazil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“ GoldHaven ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announces, further to its news releases dated December 16, 2024, that it has completed its of Boa Corp. (“ Boa ”), which holds a 100% ownership interest of four key projects in Brazil (Copeçal, Bahia North, Bahia South and Iguatu), pursuant to the amalgamation agreement dated December 16, 2024 (the“ Amalgamation Agreement ”) among GoldHaven, Boa Gold, and 1516478 B.C. Ltd. (“ Subco ”).

“We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Boa Gold and its four highly prospective properties in Brazil, including Copeçal, which features a 6km gold strike anomaly and two pre-defined drill targets,” stated Bonn Smith, CEO of GoldHaven. “Copeçal presents exceptional potential, and we are eager to initiate a drill program in the coming months, aimed at unlocking value for our shareholders. This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the gold and critical minerals sector but also lays the foundation for substantial growth in the years to come.”

Overview of Boa Gold's Brazilian Projects:

GoldHaven has acquired 100% ownership of four key projects in Brazil – Copeçal, Bahia North, Bahia South, and Iguatu. The Copeçal Gold Project is a 100% owned drill-ready property in the Juruena Gold Province in Brazil. This project is the primary acquired asset and will be the subject of immediate follow up in the field with surface and drill programs expected in Q2 and Q3 of 2025 .









Copeçal Gold Project: Highlights



Strategic ground positioning covering 3,681 hectares.

Located within the Juruena Gold Province, a top ranked belt in Brazil.

The claims are in a similar region and geology as Altamira Gold's significant discoveries.

60km from Alta Floresta, a 50,000-population centre with daily commercial flights from Mato Grosso state capital, Cuiabá.

Excellent Infrastructure (water, road access and energy).

100% owned drill-ready project. Local, experienced and successful operations team in Brazil.



Copeçal Gold Project: Geology



Located in the Juruena Belt , an extensive emerging magmatic arc domain comprising fertile high-K calc alkaline plutonic and felsic volcanic rocks.

Gold first discovered in the belt in the 1980's.

Historical gold production is largely informal and artisanal from surficial deposits.

Potential for IRG Style Gold (Intrusive Related Gold), Porphyry style Copper – Gold, Epithermal Gold, Orogenic Gold. Estimated $1 million USD exploration spent by previous operator.











Previous work included:



Geological and structural mapping.

Stream sediment sampling generated anomalous basin.

Follow up Soil Sampling generated extensive (6km strike) gold (+ arsenic) anomaly.

IP and Magnetic Orientation Surveys. Shallow Auger (49 holes) and Air core (6 holes) drilling confirmed in-situ bedrock source for gold in soil anomaly.



Drill-ready:



Peak Au and As in soil anomalies coincide with fold hinges in mapped schist unit.

2 Priority Targets (East and West) defined and ready for deeper drilling. Figure 3: Gold anomaly illustrated in orange, Arsenic anomaly in purple.















Boa Gold's Additional Three Critical Mineral Projects:



Extensive tenement package across 3 projects spanning 123,900 hectares : Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu.

Regional Neighbours Include: Rio Tinto, Foxfire Metals, Mars Mines, Altamira Gold and Oceana Lithium. Geological suite favourable for hosting multi-element critical minerals.



Brazil is a Premier Mining Jurisdiction:



Accounts for >30% of global iron ore production.

Major Exporter: Leading exporter of lithium, tin, and manganese with substantial reserves of gold, nickel, bauxite, and niobium.

Pro-Mining Culture: Attracts significant foreign investment in the mining industry.

No Governmental Ownership Mandate: Mining projects not mandated to be government-owned.

Honouring Agreements: Strong track record of honouring mining agreements. Economic Impact: Mining sector is a top three contributor to the 10th largest economy in the World.

Summary of the Transaction: GoldHaven Acquires Boa Gold

Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, on January 13, 2025 (the“ Closing Date ”) GoldHaven acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Boa Gold (the“ Boa Shares ”) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the“ Transaction ”) whereby Subco (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GoldHaven formed for the purposes of the Transaction) and Boa Gold amalgamated pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (BC) to form Boa Brazil Development Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On closing of the Transaction (the“ Closing ”), all of the issued and outstanding Boa Shares were cancelled and, in consideration for such Boa Shares, the holders of Boa Shares received an aggregate of 5,759,957 units (the“ Units ”) of the Company, on the basis of two Boa Shares for one Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of GoldHaven (each, a“ Unit Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a“ Unit Warrant ”), with each Unit Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share of GoldHaven (each, a“ Unit Warrant Share ”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit Warrant Share until January 13, 2027.

The Unit Shares, Unit Warrants, and any Unit Warrant Shares issued upon exercise of Unit Warrants are subject to voluntary contractual restrictions on transfer for a period of six months. Fifty percent of the Unit Shares will be released 4 months from the Closing Date and 50% will be released 6 months from the Closing Date. Twenty-five percent of the Unit Warrants were released on the Closing Date, and an additional 25% will be released on each of the first three monthly anniversaries of the Closing Date. Any Unit Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of Unit Warrants will be subject to the same restrictions as the Unit Warrants.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Bonn Smith, Chief Executive Officer

