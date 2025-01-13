Traveloka Names Corporate Communications VP

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE -

Travel Traveloka has named Rachel Lim-Nathan as its new vice president of corporate communications.



In a post on LInkedIn, Lim-Nathan said:“ It's a new chapter in my professional journey, and I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with a passionate team to help shape and amplify the company's ambitious growth story."



In her new role, Lim-Nathan said she will lead a team of professionals dedicated to amplifying the Traveloka corporate story, supporting its business objectives, and enhancing its reputation in the marketplace.



Lim-Nathan joins from Adidas, where she held the role of director of internal communications for its emerging markets. She joined the company in 2021 as its director of corporate communications for the APAC region.



Before her stint with Adidas, Lim-Nathan was with Levi Strauss & Co as director of corporate affairs for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. In the role, she was responsible for protecting the company's corporate reputation, supporting executive and internal communications, as well as working with the global and regional teams to drive efforts in government affairs, social responsibility and community outreach.



She has also held communications leadership roles with the likes of Dyson, the British High Commission of Singapore and Media Monitors.

